BRIEF-Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific, Univar

May 15 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 44.3 percent to 1.6 million shares

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Univar Inc by 22.0 percent to 14.2 million shares

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd - Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2qiGXG6) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lLaYJL)