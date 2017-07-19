FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 5 hours
BRIEF-Tembec Inc says reiterates interested parties were provided confidential information
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump urges Senate Republicans to keep trying
Healthcare
Trump urges Senate Republicans to keep trying
#Energy and Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy and Environment
California wildfire prompts thousands to evacuate
U.S.
California wildfire prompts thousands to evacuate
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2017 / 3:48 PM / in 5 hours

BRIEF-Tembec Inc says reiterates interested parties were provided confidential information

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Tembec Inc

* Tembec provides transaction update

* Tembec says ‍no third party made or communicated intention to make alternative deal proposal since announcement of deal with Rayonier Advanced Materials

* Company reiterates reasons for unanimous recommendation of board of directors of tembec to vote for arrangement

* If arrangement with Rayonier Advanced Materials is not approved by Tembec shareholders, Tembec will continue to operate on a stand-alone basis ​

* If arrangement is not approved by Tembec shareholders, either co or Rayonier AM to be entitled to terminate arrangement agreement at option

* Reiterates that interested parties were provided confidential information, including current and expected financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.