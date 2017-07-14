BRIEF-Tembec says ‍ISS recommended shareholders vote for proposed plan of arrangement involving acquisition by Rayonier Advanced Materials

1 Min Read
July 14 (Reuters) - Tembec Inc
* Advisory firm institutional shareholder services recommends approval of the plan of arrangement involving the acquisition of Tembec by Rayonier Advanced Materials
* Board of directors of Tembec has unanimously determined that arrangement is in "best interests" of Tembec