BRIEF-Temenos Group Q1 non-IFRS EBIT up 15 pct to $27.3 mln

April 20 (Reuters) - Temenos Group AG:

* Says Q1 2017 non-IFRS EBIT was USD 27.3 million , an increase of 15 percent in constant currencies

* Q1 IFRS total revenue for quarter was USD 142.5 million, up from USD 129.1 million in Q1 2016

* Sees FY non-IFRS total software licensing growth at constant currency of 10 percent to 15 percent (implying total software licensing revenue of USD 276 million to USD 288 million)

* Sees FY non-IFRS revenue growth at constant currency of 7.5 percent to 11.0 percent (implying revenue of USD 667 million to USD 689 million)

* Sees FY non-IFRS EBIT at constant currency of USD 210 million to 215 million (implying non-IFRS EBIT margin of c.31 percent)

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)