July 5 Temple Hotels Inc
* Temple Hotels Inc. provides debt update
* Temple Hotels - Announced that Series D 7.75% convertible
debentures were repaid in full with accrued interest at their
June 30, 2017 maturity date
* Temple Hotels Inc - Also announcing a binding agreement
for refinancing of a five-loan mortgage portfolio with incumbent
lender
* Temple Hotels Inc - Principal balance outstanding of
Series D convertible debentures at maturity was $34.3 million
* Says as a condition of refinancing, temple will pay down
maturing, aggregate balance by $7.5 million
* Temple Hotels Inc - five loans are cross collateralized
and it is expected loans will close in Q3 of 2017
* Temple Hotels Inc - Also entered into a revolving credit
facility with a Canadian Chartered Bank for a maximum loan of
$16.5 million
* Temple Hotels Inc - Also announces refinancing of a hotel
property located in Sudbury, Ontario, in amount of $8.4 million
