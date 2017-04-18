FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tempur Sealy and certain of its units enter into securitization transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Tempur Sealy International Inc-

* Tempur Sealy - on April 12, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. And certain of its subsidiaries entered into a securitization transaction - sec filing

* Tempur Sealy - in connection with transaction, company, tempur sealy receivables, llc entered into credit and security agreement dated as of april 12

* Tempur Sealy -agreement provides for loans to be made in maximum amount that varies over course of year based on seasonality subject to overall limit of $120 million

* Tempur Sealy - loans will bear interest at a floating rate equal to a one month libor index plus 80 basis points Source text: (bit.ly/2oKQLWC) Further company coverage:

