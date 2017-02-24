GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on track for monthly gains, await Trump policy speech
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of Tuesday speech
Feb 24 Tempur Sealy International Inc:
* Tempur Sealy - expect loss of mattress firm as customer will cause decrease in market share in U.S. In 2017
* Tempur Sealy - expect loss of mattress firm as customer will cause net sales in 2017 to decline from 2016, expect to be less profitable in 2017 versus 2016
* Mobile unit still profitable, but margins very low-division head
* Western Refining Logistics, LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results