BRIEF-Tempur Sealy says North American orders negatively impacted in April

June 5 (Reuters) - Tempur Sealy International Inc:
* Tempur sealy provides business update
* North American orders negatively impacted in April, and to a lesser extent in may by liquidation of co's branded inventory by mattress firm
* tempur Sealy North America orders in May 2017 increased approximately 15% compared to May 2016 excluding mattress firm
* First two months of Q2, in North America, orders for all brands increased approximately 7% compared to 2016 excluding mattress firm