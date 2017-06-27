June 27 Tempus Holdings Ltd:

* ‍Group may record a substantial decrease in profit attributable to shareholders for six months ending 30 June 2017​

* Expected result due to sluggish in sales due to slowdown of China's economic growth and continual weakening of retail market in Hong Kong

* Group may even record a loss for six months ending 30 June 2017