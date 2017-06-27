BRIEF-Hydropothecary reports $20 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debenture units
* Hydropothecary announces $20 million bought deal private placement of convertible debenture units
June 27 Tempus Holdings Ltd:
* Group may record a substantial decrease in profit attributable to shareholders for six months ending 30 June 2017
* Expected result due to sluggish in sales due to slowdown of China's economic growth and continual weakening of retail market in Hong Kong
* Group may even record a loss for six months ending 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals- initiated its Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of Ganaxolone IV