6 months ago
BRIEF-Ten Network Holdings says television revenue is expected to increase by about 1.2 pct for HY
February 15, 2017 / 10:46 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ten Network Holdings says television revenue is expected to increase by about 1.2 pct for HY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ten Network Holdings Ltd

* Ten's television revenue had increased 1.9% in q1 of 2017 financial year

* Ten's television revenue is expected to increase by approximately 1.2% for half year to 28 february 2017

* Ten's television earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for half year are expected to be $10 million to $15 million

* "Without investment of commercial free-to-air broadcasters, local production will dry up, jobs will be lost and local news will be a thing of past"

* "Calling for urgent action from government and parliament to ensure a future for high-quality, free television service"

* "Decline in television advertising markets, absent relief in television licence fees, will result in ebitda loss for full year of between $20 million and $30 million" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

