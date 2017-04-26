FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Ten Network says HY revenue fell 2.5 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 26, 2017 / 11:45 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ten Network says HY revenue fell 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Ten Network Holdings Ltd

* hy revenue from continuing operations $ 339.735 million versus $348.5 million a year ago

* in december 2013 group established a $200m revolving cash advance facility

* H1 loss for period attributable to members $232.191 million versus profit of $13.375 million a year ago

* group is currently seeking to secure an amended or new borrowing facility with extended maturity and expanded size

* size of new facility to be requested by group has potential to be approximately $250m

* there is a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on group's ability to continue as a going concern

* it may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in normal course of business.

* there are ongoing discussions with shareholder guarantors and their advisors to consider necessary financing for group

* transformation program is board approved and well developed with material revenue and cost saving opportunities being identified

* discussions have commenced with a view to renegotiating material programming contracts

* company expects challenging advertising revenue market conditions to continue.

* "absent any relief in television licence fees, this will result in an underlying ebitda loss for full 2017 finanical year of between $25m and $30m." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.