April 5 Tenax Therapeutics Inc

* Tenax Therapeutics announces review of strategic alternatives and business update

* Tenax Therapeutics - Ladenburg Thalmann engaged to assist in process

* Tenax Therapeutics - John Kelley resigns as CEO; Michael Jebsen, president and CFO, appointed as interim CEO

* Tenax Therapeutics - company continues to evaluate results of LEVO-CTS clinical trial

* Tenax - strategic review process includes merger, business combination, strategic investment into co, purchase, license or other acquisition of assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: