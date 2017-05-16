FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Tenax meets with FDA to discuss positive mortality data and potential levosimendan NDA submission
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tenax meets with FDA to discuss positive mortality data and potential levosimendan NDA submission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Tenax Therapeutics Inc

* Tenax meets with FDA to discuss positive mortality data and potential levosimendan NDA submission

* Tenax Therapeutics - Analysis of pre-specified LEVO-CTS subgroup of isolated CABG surgery patients indicates a 73% reduction in 90-day all-cause mortality

* Tenax Therapeutics - Mortality reduction in LEVO-CTS isolated CABG patients is consistent with study hypothesis and data from previously published trials

* Tenax Therapeutics Inc - FDA requested submission of additional information from published cross study analyses that were presented during meeting

* Tenax - Met with FDA on May 10 to review additional data analyses from phase 3 LEVO-CTS clinical study of levosimendan in cardiac surgery patients at LCOS risk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.