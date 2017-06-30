BRIEF-Docdata issues 699,999 new ordinary shares - Euronext
* DOCDATA NV ISSUES 699,999 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM MARKET AS OF JULY 3, 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 30 Tencent Holdings Ltd:
* Company intends to spin-off China Literature by way of a separate listing of China Literature shares on main board of stock exchange
* China Literature, through its joint sponsors, submitted a listing application form to stock exchange
* Upon completion of proposed spin-off, company will indirectly hold not less than 50% of shareholdings in China Literature
* It is currently proposed that proposed spin-off will be effected by way of global offering of China Literature shares Source text: [bit.ly/2sYm7Na] Further company coverage:
* CSG Systems International - On June 29, co amended Time Warner agreement to provide for additional one-month extension through July 31 - SEC Filing