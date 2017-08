May 17 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd

* qtrly net profit rmb 14,476 million versus rmb 9,183 million a year ago

* as at March 31, combined MAU for Weixin and Wechat was 937.8 million versus 762.4 million a year ago

* q1 revenues rmb 49,552 million versus rmb 31,995 million

* qtrly revenue from online advertising rmb 6,888 million versus rmb 4,701 million