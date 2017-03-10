BRIEF-Mammoth Energy says successful auction bid to buy 1.5 mtpa Frac Sand Mine and processing plant for $35.25 mln
* Mammoth announces successful auction bid to acquire 1.5 mtpa frac sand mine and processing plant for $35.25 million
March 10 Tenet Healthcare Corp :
* Tenet and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas sign multi-year agreement
* Multi-year agreement includes all of BCBSTX's commercial and traditional PPO and HMO products
* Tenet and BCBSTX also have an accountable care arrangement covering more than 80,000 lives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mammoth announces successful auction bid to acquire 1.5 mtpa frac sand mine and processing plant for $35.25 million
LONDON, March 23 British police named the man who killed three people near parliament before being shot dead as Khalid Masood, saying he had a string of criminal convictions but none for terrorism-related offences.