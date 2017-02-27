Feb 28 Tenet Healthcare Corp

* Tenet reports results for the fourth quarter ended december 31, 2016 and issues outlook for 2017

* Tenet reports results for the fourth quarter ended december 31, 2016 and issues outlook for 2017

* Q4 loss per share $0.79 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $4.75 billion to $4.95 billion

* Same-Hospital exchange admissions were 4,916 in q4 of 2016, up 13.6 percent from q4 of 2015

* Same-Hospital exchange outpatient visits were 48,435 in q4 of 2016, up 26.4 percent from q4 of 2015

* Tenet Healthcare Corp qtrly net operating revenues $4,860 million versus $5,026 million

* Q4 revenue view $4.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.06

* Tenet Healthcare Corp sees 2017 revenue of $19.7 billion to $20.1 billion

* Sees 2017 earnings per share and 2017 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.05 to $1.30 per diluted share

* Tenet Healthcare -sees q1 loss per basic share and an adjusted loss per basic share from continuing operations ranging from loss of $0.60 to loss of $0.45

* Sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow of $600 million to $800 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $4.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.97, revenue view $19.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: