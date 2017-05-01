FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tenet reports Q1 adjusted loss $0.27/shr from continuing operations
May 1, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tenet reports Q1 adjusted loss $0.27/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp

* Tenet reports results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.52 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.27 from continuing operations

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $4.85 billion to $5.05 billion

* Q1 loss per share $0.27

* Tenet healthcare corp - tenet's same-hospital exchange admissions were 5,168 in q1 of 2017, down 1.8 percent from q1 of 2016

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.05 to $1.30 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.70 to $0.93 from continuing operations

* Tenet healthcare corp - same-hospital exchange outpatient visits were 51,008 in q1 of 2017, up 13.9 percent from q1 of 2016

* Qtrly net operating revenues $4,813 million versus $5,044 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $4.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $4.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $19.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 revenue of $19.7 billion to $20.1 billion

* Sees a loss per share from continuing operations ranging from a loss of $0.30 to a loss of $0.25 for Q2

* Sees an adjusted loss per share from continuing operations ranging from a loss of $0.20 to a loss of $0.10 in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

