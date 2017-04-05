April 5 Tennant Co
* Tennant Co - On April 4, 2017, co and foreign subsidiary
borrowers from time to time party thereto entered into a credit
agreement - SEC Filing
* Tennant Co - Agreement provides co, certain foreign
subsidiaries access to a senior secured credit facility until
April 4, 2022
* Tennant- Agreement consisting of multi-tranche term loan
facility up to $400 million, revolving facility up to $200
million with option to expand by $150 million
* Tennant Co - In connection with agreement, co granted
lenders a security interest in substantially all its personal
property
* Tennant Co - In connection with agreement, co pledged
stock of its domestic subsidiaries and 65 percent of stock of
its first tier foreign subsidiaries
Source text: [bit.ly/2o4CpRZ]
