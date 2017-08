April 7 (Reuters) - Tennant Co

* Tennant Company announces offering of its senior notes due 2025

* Tennant Co says intends to offer $300 million in aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2025

* Tennant - intends to use net proceeds of offering of senior notes to refinance term loan borrowed by co as part of financing for deal of IP cleaning