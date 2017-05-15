FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Tenneco amends and restates its senior credit facility
Reuters TV
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tenneco amends and restates its senior credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Tenneco Inc

* Tenneco amends and restates its senior credit facility

* New senior credit facility consists of a $1.6 billion revolving credit facility and a $400 million term loan a facility

* Tenneco - proceeds from new term loan a and revolving credit facilities will be used to refinance loans outstanding under prior senior credit facility

* Tenneco Inc - expects to incur total fees and expenses of approximately $9 million in connection with amendment and restatement

* Tenneco Inc - entered into amendment and restatement to refinance existing $1.464 billion senior credit facility with new $2.0 billion senior credit facility

* Revolving credit facility and term loan a facility will each mature on May 12, 2022

* Tenneco Inc - in addition, co expects to record about $1 million in non-recurring pre-tax charges related to refinancing senior credit facility in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

