DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
** Indicates new events
May 2 Tenneco Inc
* Says amended and renewed its north american trade accounts receivable securitization program
* Says extended term of both facilities to april 30, 2019
* Says amount of financing provided by first priority facility will be increased to $155 million
* Tenneco says financing provided by second priority facility, which is subordinated to first priority facility, will be decreased to $25 million-sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]