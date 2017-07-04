UPDATE 1-Dairy prices fall, volumes increase at auction -GDT Events
(Recasts, adds analyst comment, market reaction) WELLINGTON, July 5 Global dairy prices continued to moderate after a strong run earlier in the year at a fortnightly auction on Wednesday, although closely watched whole milk powder prices rose. The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) Price Index dipped 0.4 percent, with an average selling price of $3,303 per tonne, in the auction held in the early hours of Wednesday. The index had slipped 0.8 pct at the previous sale. After two year