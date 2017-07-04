July 5 Tenon Ltd

* On 27th July 2017 trading will be suspended to allow settlement of all trades prior to delisting

* Will be delisted from NZX main board on close of trading on NZX main board on Monday, 31 July 2017

* Tenon believes that cash surplus upon completion of liquidation will be around US$4.7 million