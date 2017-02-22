FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Ter Beke FY EBITDA rises to 37.7 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 22, 2017 / 6:50 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ter Beke FY EBITDA rises to 37.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ter Beke NV:

* FY net result growth of 22.0 pct

* FY EBITDA amounts to 37.7 million euros compared to 34.3 million euros in 2015 (+10.1 pct)

* Net financial debt is reduced by nearly 50 pct in 2016

* 2016 net financial debt 17.55 million euros ($18.48 million) versus debt of 34.31 million euros year ago

* Proposes to pay a gross dividend of 3.50 euros per share over 2016.

* FY consolidated turnover increased by 22.2 million euros (+5.6 pct) to 418.6 euros million

* Says confident that, barring unforeseen market circumstances, the results for 2017 will surpass those of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2lmkCEx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9498 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.