BRIEF-Ter Beke FY EBITDA rises to 37.7 million euros

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ter Beke NV:

* FY net result growth of 22.0 pct

* FY EBITDA amounts to 37.7 million euros compared to 34.3 million euros in 2015 (+10.1 pct)

* Net financial debt is reduced by nearly 50 pct in 2016

* 2016 net financial debt 17.55 million euros ($18.48 million) versus debt of 34.31 million euros year ago

* Proposes to pay a gross dividend of 3.50 euros per share over 2016.

* FY consolidated turnover increased by 22.2 million euros (+5.6 pct) to 418.6 euros million

* Says confident that, barring unforeseen market circumstances, the results for 2017 will surpass those of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2lmkCEx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9498 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)