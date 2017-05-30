BRIEF-Tera Probe says outcome of TOB offered by Powertech Technology's unit

May 30 (Reuters) - Tera Probe Inc

* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc acquired 4.4 million shares of the co during the period from April 17 to May 29

* Acquisition price at 1,100 yen per share

* Payment date on June 5

* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc will raise voting power in the co to 47.8 percent, from 0 percent

* Says Micron Memory Japan, Inc. will cut voting power in the co to 0 percent, from 39.7 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3rtKHz

