3 months ago
BRIEF-Tera Probe says outcome of TOB offered by Powertech Technology's unit
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
May 30, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tera Probe says outcome of TOB offered by Powertech Technology's unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Tera Probe Inc

* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc acquired 4.4 million shares of the co during the period from April 17 to May 29

* Acquisition price at 1,100 yen per share

* Payment date on June 5

* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc will raise voting power in the co to 47.8 percent, from 0 percent

* Says Micron Memory Japan, Inc. will cut voting power in the co to 0 percent, from 39.7 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3rtKHz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

