4 months ago
BRIEF-Teradata says court approved terms of settlement agreement with Herman Wimmer
#Market News
April 6, 2017 / 4:28 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Teradata says court approved terms of settlement agreement with Herman Wimmer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Teradata Corp:

* Court approved terms of a settlement agreement with Herman Wimmer

* Pursuant to settlement terms, Wimmer received for 12-month period from April 1, 2016 - March 31, 2017 base salary of EUR 486,510.00

* Pursuant to settlement, Wimmer received for 12-month period from April 1, 2016-March 31, 2017 prorated bonus EUR 545,864.00 + EUR 133,790.25

* Pursuant to settlement terms, Wimmer received severance payment in amount of $3.1 million gross - SEC filing Source text:(bit.ly/2oIPyBt) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

