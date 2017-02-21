FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Terex Corp reports Q4 loss per share $2.96
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Terex Corp reports Q4 loss per share $2.96

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Terex Corp:

* Terex announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance

* Q4 loss per share $2.96 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $1.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $918.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.80 excluding items

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $3.9 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Terex Corp - income from continuing operations, as adjusted, for Q4 of 2016 was $7.4 million, or $0.07 per share

* Terex Corp - "looking ahead to 2017, we expect our primary global markets to remain challenging"

* Terex Corp sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share of between $0.60 and $0.80

* Terex Corp qtrly net sales $974.7 million versus $1,167.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.