July 4 Italian power grid operator Terna says:
* wins contracts worth about 415 million euros to
build/operate Italy-France interconnector for private consortium
* involves construction/operation of the private sector part
of the 320 kV DC interconnection project that will connect Italy
with France
* consortium comprises a group of energy-intensive private
companies mainly in the steel, paper and chemical sectors
* deal is part of Italian Law calling on energy-intensive
companies to finance and Terna to construct interconnection
power lines to help create the single electricity market.
* interconnector expected to enter into operation by end
2019
