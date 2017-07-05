July 5 Terra Firma:
* Announces a refinancing for Annington to provide long term
stability through landmark transaction
* Successful pricing of an about 4 billion stg refinancing
transaction for Annington, one of Europe's largest ever real
estate refinancings
* Transformational transaction will put Annington on a
stronger financial footing with an anticipated investment grade
credit rating
* Raised 550 million stg from existing investors via Terra
Firma Special Opportunities Fund 2, about 3 billion stg of
corporate bonds and 400 million stg in bank loans
