3 months ago
BRIEF-Terra Firma says to invest in artificial turf systems maker SportGroup
May 10, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Terra Firma says to invest in artificial turf systems maker SportGroup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd :

* Terra firma - financing transaction with Sportgroup, which is owned by Equistone Partners Europe

* Terra firma - investment provides an alternative to an equity co-investment, terra firma will work with Equistone in supporting sportgroup's growth plans

* Terra firma- Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & Mccloy Llp acted as legal adviser to Terra Firma & Shearman & Sterling Llp acted as legal adviser to Equistone on deal Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

