5 months ago
BRIEF-TerraForm Global files for non-timely 10-K
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-TerraForm Global files for non-timely 10-K

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - TerraForm Global Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Terraform global-delay in filing 2016 10-k due principally to need to complete all steps and tasks necessary to finalize co’s annual financial statements

* Terraform global-expects results of operations for fiscal year ended december 31, 2016 to be different from fiscal year ended december 31, 2015

* Terraform global-because of delay in completion of 2016 10-k, co unable to provide reasonable estimate of anticipated changes in results of operations from fy 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

