BRIEF-Eastsiberian announces expiry of MOU with Pan American Oil
* Eastsiberian Plc announces expiry of memorandum of understanding with Pan American Oil Ltd.
June 30 Terraform Power Inc
* Terraform Power announces extensions to regain nasdaq compliance
* Terraform Power-co's class a stock to remain listed on nasdaq, subject to requirement that form 10-k for year ended dec 31, 2016 be filed with sec by july 24
* Terraform Power-co's class a stock to remain listed on nasdaq, subject to requirement that form 10-q for q1 of 2017 be filed with sec by august 30
* Terraform Power-co's class a stock to remain listed on nasdaq, subject to requirement that form 10-q for q2 of 2017 be filed with sec by september 30
* Terraform Power - required to provide nasdaq hearings panel, by july 10, certain additional information regarding status of audit of financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eastsiberian Plc announces expiry of memorandum of understanding with Pan American Oil Ltd.
BOSTON, June 30 As hedge fund investors have been choosing computers over star stock-pickers, putting ever more money into "quant" funds, one firm has become the undisputed leader in attracting assets.