March 9 TerraForm Power Inc:

* TerraForm Power announces receipt of NASDAQ letter

* TerraForm Power - co has not yet filed its form 10-k for year ended December 31, 2016 and is not in compliance with nasdaq listing rule 5250(c)(1)

* TerraForm Power - notification letter has no immediate effect on listing of company's common stock on nasdaq global select market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: