an hour ago
BRIEF-Terravia holdings - Co and certain of its units filed voluntary under chapter 11
Economy
August 2, 2017 / 10:24 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Terravia holdings - Co and certain of its units filed voluntary under chapter 11

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Terravia Holdings Inc

* Terravia holdings - on August 2, co and certain of its units filed voluntary under chapter 11 - SEC filing

* Terravia holdings -debtors have filed motion with court seeking to administer all of chapter 11 cases jointly under caption in re Terravia Holdings Inc

* Terravia holdings - dip credit agreement provides for senior secured debtor-in-possession term loan financing facility in aggregate amount of up to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

