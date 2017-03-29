FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Terravia Holdings on March 29, 2017, took steps to decrease operating expenses through reduction in workforce of about 25 pct
March 29, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Terravia Holdings on March 29, 2017, took steps to decrease operating expenses through reduction in workforce of about 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Terravia Holdings Inc:

* Terravia Holdings -on March 29, 2017, took steps to decrease operating expenses through a reduction in workforce of approximately 25%

* Terravia Holdings - planned suspension of operations at peoria facility as it explores strategic opportunities to partner its algavia line of products

* Terravia Holdings Inc - as a result of cost-cutting actions, co anticipates a reduction in annualized cash operating expenses of at least $8.0 million

* Terravia Holdings - anticipates recording charge of about $2.0 million to $2.5 million primarily in first and second quarters of 2017 as result of initiatives

* Terravia Holdings Inc - company expects to complete majority of actions by end of Q2 of 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2occs4p) Further company coverage:

