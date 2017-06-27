BRIEF- Techno Alpha receives order worth about 110 mln yen
* Says it received an order for electronics business related equipments, worth 110 million yen
June 27 Tes Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 2.8 billion won contract with SK hynix Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/rwYLAQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it received an order for electronics business related equipments, worth 110 million yen
* Xcerra and Spirox reinstate agreement on sales and support operations in mainland China and Taiwan