March 13, 2017 / 3:23 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tesaro reports Niraparib phase 3 ENGOT-OV16/NOVA trial secondary endpoint results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Tesaro Inc

* Tesaro announces presentation of niraparib phase 3 ENGOT-OV16/NOVA trial secondary endpoint results during SGO

* Niraparib had no impact on efficacy of next-line therapy

* Niraparib significantly improved chemotherapy-free interval among patients who were germline brca mutation carriers

* PFS-2 data were statistically significant and favored Niraparib over control for patients in both gbrcamut cohort, non-gbrcamut cohort

* Progression-free surivival-2 and overall survival are immature, but favor Niraparib

* Among patients without Germline BRCA mutations, Niraparib arm successfully achieved statistical significance over control arm for secondary endpoint of CFI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

