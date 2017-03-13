BRIEF-Tesaro reports Niraparib phase 3 ENGOT-OV16/NOVA trial secondary endpoint results

March 13 (Reuters) - Tesaro Inc

* Tesaro announces presentation of niraparib phase 3 ENGOT-OV16/NOVA trial secondary endpoint results during SGO

* Niraparib had no impact on efficacy of next-line therapy

* Niraparib significantly improved chemotherapy-free interval among patients who were germline brca mutation carriers

* PFS-2 data were statistically significant and favored Niraparib over control for patients in both gbrcamut cohort, non-gbrcamut cohort

* Progression-free surivival-2 and overall survival are immature, but favor Niraparib

* Among patients without Germline BRCA mutations, Niraparib arm successfully achieved statistical significance over control arm for secondary endpoint of CFI