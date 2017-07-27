BRIEF-Tesaro, Takeda licensing agreement to develop, commercialize cancer therapy

July 27 (Reuters) - Takeda A/S

* Tesaro and Takeda enter exclusive licensing agreement to develop and commercialize novel cancer therapy Niraparib in Japan

* Tesaro will receive $100 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive additional milestone payments of up to $240 million

* Says Takeda gains exclusive commercial rights for all potential future Niraparib indications in Japan

* Says Takeda gains exclusive commercial rights for all potential future Niraparib indications in Japan

* Tesaro says additional terms of this agreement were not disclosed