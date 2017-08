March 27 (Reuters) - Tesaro Inc

* Tesaro announces expanded development program for Niraparib focused on the treatment of front-line metastatic ovarian and lung cancers and metastatic breast cancer

* Tesaro - also expect to initiate new trial of Niraparib in combination with anti-pd-1 antibody in women with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer