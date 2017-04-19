FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Tesco agrees to sell its opticians business
April 19, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tesco agrees to sell its opticians business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc:

* Tesco agrees sale of opticians business

* Sale of its opticians business in UK and Republic of Ireland to Vision Express

* Move to further simplify its business and serve its shoppers better

* Business employs about 1,500 colleagues, all of whom will be covered by Tupe legislation to transfer into Vision Express following a consultation process

* Disposal is subject to regulatory approval by competition and markets authority in UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

