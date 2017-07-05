Earnings support European shares but oil slump weighs
* But energy stocks weigh as oil drops (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
July 5 Tesco Plc:
* Announces pricing of cash tender offer for up to $300 million of senior notes due 2037
* As at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 30, aggregate principal amount of securities validly tendered and not withdrawn was $637,113,000
* Maximum tender amount of $300 million aggregate principal amount of securities was accepted
* CO AND ITM ÉQUIPEMENT DE LA MAISON ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING ACQUISITION OF CO'S FRENCH AND SPANISH ACTIVITIES BY SUBSIDIARY GROUPEMENT LES MOUSQUETAIRES