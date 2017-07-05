July 5 Tesco Plc:

* ‍Announces pricing of cash tender offer for up to $300 million of senior notes due 2037​

* As at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 30, aggregate principal amount of securities validly tendered and not withdrawn was $637,113,000​

* ‍Maximum tender amount of $300 million aggregate principal amount of securities was accepted​