May 22 (Reuters) - Tesco Corp

* Tesco corp -on april 4, 2017, management increased by 3 percent base salaries of usa, canada employees impacted by successive compensation reductions in 2015

* Tesco corp says on april 28, committee approved a 3% increase in base annual salary of ceo - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2qIakRR)