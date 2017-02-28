Feb 28 TESCO Corp
* TESCO Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.28 excluding items
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.43
* Q4 revenue $35.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $31 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* TESCO-While North America rig count is expected to
continue to increase during 2017, weakness in international and
offshore markets is anticipated to continue
* TESCO- See some opportunities to start to increase pricing
in North America, however prevalent overcapacity to likely limit
pricing power throughout 2017
* TESCO- In Q1 of 2017, products revenue is expected to be
higher sequentially from higher new top drive sales
* Tesco- In Q1 of 2017, products adjusted operating loss is
expected to be approximately flat sequentially
* TESCO Corp - Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be
slightly higher sequentially in Q1
* TESCO Corp - Also expect cash levels to decline due to
operating losses, U.S. property taxes and restructuring payments
in Q1
* TESCO Corp - "Committed to additional restructuring
actions starting in Q4 to reduce our fixed cost structure"
