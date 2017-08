May 30 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc:

* Confirm that it has today filed a formal notification with CMA in respect of its proposed merger with Booker Group Plc

* Formal notification triggered announcement by CMA that a standard phase 1 review of transaction is now underway​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)