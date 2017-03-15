FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tesla announces offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc

* Tesla announces offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes

* Says elon musk, tesla's ceo, will participate by purchasing $25 million of common stock

* Tesla inc - offerings of $250 million of common stock and $750 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due in 2022

* Says aggregate gross proceeds of offerings, including options granted to underwriters, is expected to be approximately $1.15 billion

* Tesla-Intends to use net proceeds from offerings to reduce any risks associated with rapid scaling of its business due to launch of model 3 among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

