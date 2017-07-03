July 3 Tesla Inc:
* Tesla Q2 2017 vehicle production and deliveries
* Delivered just over 22,000 vehicles in Q2, of which just
over 12,000 were Model S and just over 10,000 were Model X
* Says major factor affecting Tesla's Q2 deliveries was a
severe production shortfall of 100 kWh battery packs
* Says total vehicle deliveries in first half of 2017 were
approximately 47,100
* Says Q2 production totaled 25,708 vehicles, bringing first
half 2017 production to 51,126
* Q2 deliveries represents a 53 pct increase over Q2 2016
* "Confident that combined deliveries" of Model S and Model
X in second half of 2017 will likely exceed deliveries in first
half of 2017
* Says until early June, production averaged about 40 pct
below demand
* First certified production Model 3 that meets all
regulatory requirements will be completed this week
* "Production quality and field reliability of Model X, for
which Tesla has been fairly criticized, have improved
dramatically"
* Says handover of about 30 Model 3 customer cars to be done
at Fremont factory on July 28
