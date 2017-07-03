BRIEF-Metabolic Explorer signs with Total Regional Development agreement for construction of PDO/AB production unit
* SIGNS WITH TOTAL REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT (TDR) AGREEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF PDO / AB PRODUCTION UNIT
July 3 (Reuters) -
* Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk says "Model 3 passed all regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule" - Tweet
* Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk says expecting to complete model 3 SN1 on Friday - Tweet Further company coverage:
July 3 The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States on June 30 * Valero files lawsuit against PG&E over Benicia refinery power outage * Alon Big Spring, Texas, refinery reports diesel hydrotreater shutdown * Valero reports flaring at Benicia, Calif., refinery * PES reports unit startup at Phila. refinery on June 23 * PBF