3 months ago
BRIEF-Tesla experienced cost increases from certain suppliers in order to meet quality targets
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tesla experienced cost increases from certain suppliers in order to meet quality targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* Tesla - experienced cost increases from certain suppliers in order to meet quality targets, development timelines and due to design changes

* Tesla - certain suppliers, including for model X, have sought to renegotiate the terms of the supply arrangements

* Tesla - co is negotiating with existing suppliers for cost reductions, seeking new and less expensive suppliers for certain parts

* Tesla - co is attempting to redesign certain parts to make them less expensive to produce Source text: (bit.ly/2q2qfKO) Further company coverage:

