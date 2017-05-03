May 3 Tesla Inc:

* Quarterly loss per share $2.04

* Quarterly non-GAAP loss per share $1.33

* Q1 revenue $2.70 billion versus $1.15 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.81, revenue view $2.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 automotive revenue $2.29 billion versus $1.03 billion last year

* Tesla says Model 3 on track for initial production in July

* Tesla says first half outlook remains unchanged at 47,000 to 50,000 deliveries

* Says $4.0 billion of cash on hand heading into Q2

* Says Model 3 vehicle development is nearly complete as co approaches the start of production

* Says expect Q2 GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses to be flat to slightly up from Q1

* Says this year, plan to add nearly 100 retail, delivery and service locations globally, representing an approximately 30% increase in facilities

* Says expect that year-to-date capital expenditures will be slightly over $2 billion by the time co starts Model 3 production

* Says preparations at production facilities on track to support the ramp of Model 3 production to 5,000 vehicles per week at some point in 2017

* Says expect additional investments through the remainder of the year as co increases automation and add production capacity

* Says preparations at production facilities on track to support the ramp of Model 3 production to 10,000 vehicles per week at some point in 2018

* Says plan to start pilot manufacturing of solar roof tiles in Q2 at its Fremont facility

* Says in 2017, expects to at least double the number of superchargers, destination charging connectors globally to more than 10,000 and 15,000, respectively

* Says working towards fully staffing more than 70 Tesla stores in U.S., abroad with dedicated Tesla Energy sales people over next two quarters

* Says solar energy generation deployments in Q1 2017 declined year-over-year, but had better financial results

* Says moving past Q2, as Model 3 becomes available, one of co's challenges will be to eliminate any misperception about differences between Model S and Model 3

* Says "our energy generation and storage business is positioned for accelerating growth later this year"

* Says expect that Model S and Model X vehicle costs should continue to decline each quarter

* Says "we continue to be confident about achieving the cost synergies and cash generation targets established when we acquired SolarCity"

* Says non-GAAP automotive gross margin should decline by about 250 basis points in Q2 Source text: bit.ly/2qA1zXO Further company coverage: