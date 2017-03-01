FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Tesla Inc updates on Gigafactories, capital spend
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 10:37 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Tesla Inc updates on Gigafactories, capital spend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Tesla

* Tesla-Have agreement to spend or incur about $5 billion in combined capital, other costs in New York state during 10-years after full production at Gigafactory 2

* Tesla - Gigafactory 1 is currently expected to attain full production capacity by 2020

* Tesla - Determined that it was reasonably possible that adverse changes in exchange rates of 10% for all currencies could be experienced in near term

* Tesla - Gigafactory 1 full production capacity anticipated to be sufficient for production of about 500,000 vehicles annually as well as for co's energy storage products

* Tesla - Gigafactory 1 will allow co to achieve significant reduction in cost of battery packs once co is in volume production with Model 3

* Tesla - As of December 31, 2016, co had 17,782 full-time employees

* Tesla - Co had earlier reported 13,058 full-time employees as of December 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2masppL) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.